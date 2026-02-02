Telia, Lyse to combine Norwegian mobile radio networks to save costs
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Telia and Lyse are merging their Norwegian mobile networks to reduce costs and improve digital infrastructure, with operations starting in the second quarter.
STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms group Telia and Norway's Lyse, owner of mobile operator Ice, have agreed to combine their Norwegian mobile radio access networks into a jointly held firm, the companies said on Monday.
Telenor dominates the Norwegian telecom market, followed by Telia Norway and Ice.
Telia Norway and Ice will continue to own and operate separate core networks as independent players and competitors.
"This gives us both an opportunity to build a nationwide network, which we cannot do in isolation by ourselves, because it's too costly," Telia CEO Patrik Hofbauer told Reuters.
Telia said it expects the network combination to save material costs and deliver clear financial benefits.
"It will give us the firepower to invest and build a strong digital network," Hofbauer said.
The combined network is expected to be operational in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
A mobile network is a telecommunications network that allows users to connect to the internet and make calls using mobile devices. It consists of base stations, antennas, and other infrastructure to provide wireless communication.
Financial benefits are advantages that result in monetary gain for a business or individual. This can include increased revenue, reduced costs, or improved profitability from strategic decisions or investments.
Explore more articles in the Finance category