Italy new car sales up by 6.2% year-on-year in January
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Italy's car sales rose 6.2% in January 2026, with Stellantis leading. Chinese automakers like BYD and Chery saw significant growth.
ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The market for new cars in Italy began on a positive note in 2026, with January sales up 6.18% year-on-year to around 142,000 vehicles, transport ministry data showed on Monday.
Over the whole of 2025, full-year sales fell 2.1% to around 1.56 million units.
Italian market leader Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Chinese joint venture Leapmotor, outpaced market growth in January, with sales up by around 11% and a market share of 32.6%, according to Reuters calculations.
Chinese automakers continued to perform strongly, with BYD sales jumping by around 330% year-on-year to 3,553 units, and Chery's Omoda/Jaecoo brands up 357% to 2,496 units.
Tesla's Italian sales rose 75% to 713 units.
(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)
Market growth refers to an increase in the demand for a product or service, leading to higher sales and revenue for businesses within that market.
The automotive industry encompasses all companies and activities involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles.
Market share is the percentage of an industry's sales that a particular company controls, indicating its competitiveness within the market.
Chinese automakers are automobile manufacturers based in China, known for producing a wide range of vehicles, including electric cars, often at competitive prices.
Sales performance measures how effectively a company sells its products or services, often evaluated through metrics like revenue growth and market share.
Explore more articles in the Finance category