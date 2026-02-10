Telefonica sells Chile unit to NJJ, Millicom for $1.2 billion
MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica said on Tuesday it had sold 100% of its mobile unit in Chile to French holding company NJJ and Luxembourg-based Millicom, in line with its strategy of divesting from Latin America to focus on its core markets.
The deal, which was signed and closed on Tuesday, had a fixed value of around $1.22 billion, Telefonica said, with an additional payment of $150 million linked to certain milestones in the Chilean telecoms market.
Telefonica Chile had net financial debt worth 479 million euros ($571 million) at end-2025, Telefonica added.
($1 = 0.8393 euros)
(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)
