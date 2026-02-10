More PURL pledges expected this week, US ambassador says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
The US ambassador to NATO anticipates additional pledges for Ukraine's PURL initiative, with over $4.5 billion already pledged by allies.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday that he expects more announcements of pledges for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons when alliance defence ministers meet in Brussels on Thursday.
The ambassador also told reporters in an online briefing that allies have thus far pledged to buy over $4.5 billion in American weapons to address Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs via PURL.
Twenty-one NATO allies and two partners have pledged support, Whitaker said.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
The Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is an initiative aimed at addressing Ukraine's urgent military needs by coordinating pledges from allies to supply necessary weapons and support.
NATO allies are member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a military alliance established for mutual defense and cooperation among its members.
A military pledge refers to a commitment made by a country or organization to provide military support, resources, or equipment to another nation in need.
Military aid is assistance provided by one country to another, which can include weapons, training, or financial support to enhance the recipient's military capabilities.
