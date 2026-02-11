SGS Plans Continued Acquisitions Through 2026 Amid Strong Growth

SGS's Acquisition Strategy and Financial Performance

By Tristan Veyet

Recent Acquisitions

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss testing and inspection group SGS plans to continue to make acquisitions in 2026, it said on Wednesday, after reporting full-year results which were better than market expectations.

Financial Results and Growth Projections

In 2025, SGS acquired 19 companies, including its largest ever, US' Applied Technical Services, for $1.33 billion, and has acquired a further six since the beginning of the year.

Dividend Proposal

"We will continue the bolt-on acquisitions at full speed because the industry is very fragmented," CEO Geraldine Picaud said in a call following the results.

SGS proposed a dividend of 3.20 Swiss francs per share, the same level as last year as it prioritizes acquisitions over returning funds to shareholders.

The company reported sales of 6.95 billion Swiss francs($9.08 billion) for 2025, outperforming analysts' expectations as organic growth helped offset the negative impact from a strong Swiss franc.

For 2026, it said it is aiming for 5% to 7% organic sales growth as well as 5% to 7% additional sales growth from acquisitions.

($1 = 0.7655 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Rashmi Aich and Matt Scuffham)