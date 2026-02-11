Swiss testing firm SGS to continue acquisitions in 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
SGS reported better-than-expected 2025 revenue, driven by strong North American sales and overcoming a strong Swiss franc. The company proposes a stable dividend.
By Tristan Veyet
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss testing and inspection group SGS plans to continue to make acquisitions in 2026, it said on Wednesday, after reporting full-year results which were better than market expectations.
In 2025, SGS acquired 19 companies, including its largest ever, US' Applied Technical Services, for $1.33 billion, and has acquired a further six since the beginning of the year.
"We will continue the bolt-on acquisitions at full speed because the industry is very fragmented," CEO Geraldine Picaud said in a call following the results.
SGS proposed a dividend of 3.20 Swiss francs per share, the same level as last year as it prioritizes acquisitions over returning funds to shareholders.
The company reported sales of 6.95 billion Swiss francs($9.08 billion) for 2025, outperforming analysts' expectations as organic growth helped offset the negative impact from a strong Swiss franc.
For 2026, it said it is aiming for 5% to 7% organic sales growth as well as 5% to 7% additional sales growth from acquisitions.
($1 = 0.7655 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Rashmi Aich and Matt Scuffham)
Revenue is the total amount of money generated by a company's sales of goods or services before any expenses are deducted.
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits.
Organic growth refers to the growth of a company through increasing output and sales, as opposed to mergers or acquisitions.
Explore more articles in the Finance category