MPS board member under investigation for insider trading resigns
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Monte dei Paschi board member Stefano Di Stefano resigns amid an insider trading investigation concerning his share purchases during a takeover.
ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A member of Monte dei Paschi di Siena's board who is under investigation on suspicion of insider trading has resigned, the Tuscan bank said on Wednesday.
Stefano Di Stefano resigned "with immediate effect, for personal reasons and in connection with the commencement of investigations concerning him", the bank said in a statement.
Di Stefano, who is also a senior Italian Treasury official, is being probed for having purchased shares in MPS and Mediobanca around the time of MPS successful takeover of its peer, two sources told Reuters on Monday.
At the time, requests for comment sent to the Treasury and to Di Stefano went unanswered.
Italy's Treasury holds just under 5% of MPS shares.
(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)
