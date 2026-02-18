Sweden's financial watchdog fines SBB for accounting violations
February 18, 2026
Last updated: February 18, 2026
COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial regulator said on Wednesday it had imposed a sanction fee of 80 million Swedish crowns ($8.9 million) on real estate group SBB for violations of accounting rules on how consolidated financial statements should be prepared.
The Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) in a statement said SBB in its 2021 financial report had not reported certain properties at their fair values, and had treated two acquisitions incorrectly.
SBB did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
As a result of the errors, SBB's reported earnings for the year were 3.6 billion Swedish crowns higher than they should have been, and the group's stated financial position was incorrect, the regulator said.
"It is fundamental that consolidated accounts give a fair picture, otherwise there is a risk of jeopardising confidence in both the stock and bond markets," FI Director General Johan Almenberg said in the statement.
($1 = 8.9764 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Terje Solsvik)
Accounting is the process of recording, summarizing, and analyzing financial transactions to provide insights into a business's financial performance.
Accounting violations occur when a company fails to adhere to established accounting standards or regulations, leading to inaccurate financial reporting.
Financial stability refers to a condition in which the financial system operates effectively, with institutions able to withstand shocks and maintain confidence.
A consolidated financial statement combines the financial results of a parent company and its subsidiaries into one report, reflecting the overall financial position.
