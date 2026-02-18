French inflation slows to 0.4% in January
French inflation decreased to 0.4% in January, aligning with forecasts. December's rate was 0.7%, as reported by INSEE.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in France rose 0.4% year-on-year in January, statistics office INSEE said on Wednesday, matching the preliminary reading published earlier this month and a Reuters poll of analysts.
The EU-harmonised inflation rate in the bloc's second biggest economy slowed in January, compared with the December reading of 0.7%.
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, leading to a decrease in purchasing power. It is typically measured on a year-over-year basis.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services.
