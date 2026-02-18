Airlines Challenge Aena's Proposed Fee Increase for Spanish Airports

Aena's Proposed Fee Increase and Airline Reactions

MADRID, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena has proposed raising the passenger fees it charges airlines to help fund investments of 13 billion euro ($15.4 billion), prompting a swift rejection of the plan for 2027 to 2031 by the carriers on Wednesday.

Details of the Fee Increase

Aena has already secured approval from Spain's competition watchdog to hike the maximum passenger fee by 6.5% to 0.68 euros this year. Although fees can affect ticket prices, Aena said its proposed rises, which are subject to approval, may be lower at smaller Spanish airports and would remain "competitive".

Airlines' Response and Concerns

The proposed fee increase amounts to 0.43 euros more per year between 2027 and 2031, Aena said in a statement.

Projected Passenger Traffic Growth

National airlines association ALA rejected the proposal as unjustified, saying it was equivalent to a 3.8% rise per year.

The lobby group called instead for a 4.9% annual reduction over the period, arguing that Aena was underestimating the projected increase in air traffic.

The airlines forecast this will rise by 3.6% a year over the period, rather than the 1.3% growth estimated by Aena.

The operator expects Spanish airports to handle up to 1.6 billion passengers between 2027 and 2031, as traffic growth moderates from the post‑pandemic rebound.

Aena plans to triple its investment from 2027 and over the next five years. At least 10 billion euros of that will require government authorisation.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by David Latona and Alexander Smith)