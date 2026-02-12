Sweden Deploys Gripen Fighter Jets to Support NATO's Arctic Mission

Sweden's Role in NATO's Arctic Strategy

COPENHAGEN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sweden will patrol around Iceland and Greenland with Gripen fighter jets as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, it said on Thursday.

Overview of Arctic Sentry

NATO said on Wednesday it had launched the mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort to defuse severe tensions within the alliance prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

Statements from Swedish Leadership

"This strengthens deterrence, protects our common interests, and contributes to stability in a region that is crucial for Europe and transatlantic cooperation," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement.

Significance of the Mission

"Sweden will initially contribute to Arctic Sentry with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the area around Iceland and Greenland," he said.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)