Mercedes CEO: mantra is now 'profitable growth'
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
STUTTGART, Germany, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius sought to reassure investors on Thursday over a possible retreat from the premium carmaker's 'value over volume' strategy, saying that the company mantra was now "profitable growth".
Profitable growth refers to a business strategy focused on increasing revenue while also ensuring that the company remains profitable. This approach balances the pursuit of higher sales with maintaining or improving profit margins.
Corporate strategy is a comprehensive plan that outlines how a company will achieve its goals and objectives. It includes decisions on resource allocation, market positioning, and competitive advantage.
