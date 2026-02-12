Steel sentiment boost reflected in M&A talks with Jindal, Thyssenkrupp CEO says
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Stricter upcoming quotas and tariffs on steel imports into Europe have boosted sentiment on beaten steel stocks, the CEO of Thyssenkrupp said, adding this was also reflected in current talks to sell the firm's steel division to India's Jindal Steel.
"There is a clear positive sentiment here," Miguel Lopez, who currently seeks to sell a majority in Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe to Jindal Steel International, told analysts after presenting first-quarter results on Thursday.
He said the improved situation, which he said had materialised over the past four months, would be part of the "conversations with our colleagues from Jindal, no doubt about that".
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Seythal)
