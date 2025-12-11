Finance
STMicroelectronics announces 1-billion-euro credit line with the EIB
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it had established a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) credit line with the European Investment Bank (EIB).
The first 500-million-euro slice will be used to support research and development and high-volume chip manufacturing in Italy and France, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8555 euros)
(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
