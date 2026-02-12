Thomas Tuchel Signs Contract to Coach England Until Euro 2028

Tuchel's Commitment to England

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - England head coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract that will last through to Euro 2028, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Tuchel's Statement on Contract

"I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England," the German said in a statement.

Background on Tuchel's Appointment

"It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup."

Future Goals with the Team

Tuchel, who replaced Gareth Southgate, was initially contracted to take England to this year's World Cup in North America.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)