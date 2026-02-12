Soccer-Tuchel to lead England through to Euro 2028
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Thomas Tuchel has extended his contract to coach England until Euro 2028, expressing pride and excitement for future tournaments.
LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - England head coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract that will last through to Euro 2028, the Football Association said on Thursday.
"I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England," the German said in a statement.
"It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup."
Tuchel, who replaced Gareth Southgate, was initially contracted to take England to this year's World Cup in North America.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
A head coach is the primary coach responsible for managing a sports team, making strategic decisions, and overseeing training and performance of the players.
The Football Association (FA) is the governing body for football in England, responsible for overseeing the rules, regulations, and organization of the sport at all levels.
Euro 2028 refers to the UEFA European Football Championship scheduled to take place in 2028, featuring national teams from Europe competing for the title.
A coaching contract is a formal agreement that outlines the terms of employment for a coach, including duration, responsibilities, compensation, and conditions of termination.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category