EU summit to discuss lowering energy prices, common debt, Italy PM says
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
EU leaders to discuss energy price cuts and common debt issuance to boost competitiveness, with Italy's PM highlighting the need to review the Emissions Trading Scheme.
ROME, Feb 12 (Reuters) - EU leaders meeting on Thursday will focus on ways to lower energy prices while also discussing "very divisive" proposals to issue common debt as part of efforts to boost the bloc's competitiveness, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.
Addressing reporters before the summit, Meloni also said the EU needed to thoroughly review the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and adopt further measures to fight speculation on energy prices.
The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is a market-based approach used by the EU to control pollution by providing economic incentives for reducing emissions of pollutants.
Common debt refers to debt that is shared among multiple parties, often used in the context of collective borrowing by countries or organizations to fund projects or initiatives.
