Siemens raises full-year profit outlook after beating Q1 forecasts
February 12, 2026
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Siemens raised its full-year profit outlook after reporting a 15% rise in Q1 industrial profit, beating analyst forecasts. The EPS forecast was also increased.
ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Siemens raised its full-year profit outlook on Thursday as the engineering group reported better-than-expected results during the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.
The trains-to-factory-software maker said its industrial profit rose 15% to 2.90 billion euros ($3.44 billion) in the three months to the end of December, beating forecasts for 2.64 billion euros in a consensus of analysts.
As a result, Siemens raised its profit outlook for basic earnings per share from a range of 10.40 to 11.00 euros to 10.70 to 11.10 euros for its 2026 fiscal year which runs to the end of September.
($1 = 0.8431 euros)
(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Ludwig Burger)
Earnings per share (EPS) is a financial metric that indicates the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock.
Industrial profit is the profit generated by a company's core operations, excluding non-operational income and expenses.
