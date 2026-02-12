Mercedes-Benz Sees 57% Drop in 2025 Earnings Amid Challenges

Mercedes-Benz Financial Performance in 2025

STUTTGART, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz reported a sharper-than-expected 57% drop in full-year operating earnings on Thursday, underscoring a difficult spell for the German carmaker as it battles stiff competition in China and costly tariffs.

The German premium carmaker's group earnings before interest and taxes came in at 5.8 billion euros ($6.88 billion) in 2025, below the 6.6 billion euros forecast by Visible Alpha analysts and down from 13.6 billion euros a year earlier.

The company generated revenue of 132.2 billion euros, down 9% year on year and slightly below the forecast 134 billion euros.

Revenue and Earnings Overview

"Amid a dynamic market environment, our financial results remained within our guidance, thanks to our sharp focus on efficiency, speed, and flexibility," CEO Ola Kaellenius said.

CEO's Perspective on Market Challenges

($1 = 0.8431 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Ludwig Burger)