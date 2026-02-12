Mercedes 2025 earnings more than halve in year rocked by tariffs, China woes
Mercedes-Benz's 2025 earnings fell 57% due to tariffs and competition in China, with revenue dropping 9% to 132.2 billion euros.
STUTTGART, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz reported a sharper-than-expected 57% drop in full-year operating earnings on Thursday, underscoring a difficult spell for the German carmaker as it battles stiff competition in China and costly tariffs.
The German premium carmaker's group earnings before interest and taxes came in at 5.8 billion euros ($6.88 billion) in 2025, below the 6.6 billion euros forecast by Visible Alpha analysts and down from 13.6 billion euros a year earlier.
The company generated revenue of 132.2 billion euros, down 9% year on year and slightly below the forecast 134 billion euros.
"Amid a dynamic market environment, our financial results remained within our guidance, thanks to our sharp focus on efficiency, speed, and flexibility," CEO Ola Kaellenius said.
($1 = 0.8431 euros)
(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Ludwig Burger)
