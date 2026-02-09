Shipping company Maersk orders eight container vessels from China's New Times Shipbuilding
Posted on February 9, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 9, 2026
COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Maersk said on Monday it had signed an order for eight large container vessels to be built by China's New Times Shipbuilding, for delivery in 2029 and 2030.
The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines able to operate on conventional bunker fuel or liquid gas, Maersk said in a statement.
The ships, measuring 366 meters (1,200 feet) in length and 58.6 meters in breadth, are more compact than the current maximum container vessel length of 400 meters, according to Maersk.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)
A container vessel is a cargo ship designed to carry containerized cargo, which is loaded and unloaded using cranes at ports.
Dual-fuel technology allows a ship to operate on two different types of fuel, typically conventional bunker fuel and liquid gas, enhancing flexibility and reducing emissions.
Sustainability in shipping refers to practices that reduce environmental impact, such as using cleaner fuels and improving energy efficiency to combat climate change.
