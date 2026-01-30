Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Serbian police seized five tons of cannabis and weapons in a record drug bust, arresting two suspects, with one still at large.
BELGRADE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Serbian police have seized five tons of marijuana, the biggest such catch in the country so far, after raiding a small agricultural and trade company in a village in central Serbia, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said late on Thursday.
They have arrested two people but one suspect remains at large, he said.
"This is a record catch," Dacic said in a statement, adding that police had also seized four assault rifles and an anti-tank rocket launcher.
Cannabis production remains illegal in Serbia, although activists are promoting its legalisation for medicinal use.
Dacic said the investigation would ascertain the origin of the cannabis.
Serbia, which wants to join the European Union, has stepped up efforts against drug trafficking and production in recent years. Most drugs reach Serbia from the Middle East and Latin America.
(Reporting by Aleksandar VasovicEditing by Gareth Jones)
