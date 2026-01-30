Serbian Authorities Seize Record Five Tons of Cannabis and Weapons

Major Drug Bust in Serbia

BELGRADE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Serbian police have seized five tons of marijuana, the biggest such catch in the country so far, after raiding a small agricultural and trade company in a village in central Serbia, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said late on Thursday.

They have arrested two people but one suspect remains at large, he said.

"This is a record catch," Dacic said in a statement, adding that police had also seized four assault rifles and an anti-tank rocket launcher.

Details of the Seizure

Cannabis production remains illegal in Serbia, although activists are promoting its legalisation for medicinal use.

Legal Status of Cannabis in Serbia

Dacic said the investigation would ascertain the origin of the cannabis.

Impact on Drug Trafficking Efforts

Serbia, which wants to join the European Union, has stepped up efforts against drug trafficking and production in recent years. Most drugs reach Serbia from the Middle East and Latin America.

