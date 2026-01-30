Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Russian troops have captured two villages in Ukraine's Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, according to TASS. Verification of these reports is pending.
MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian troops captured three more villages across two regions of Ukraine, state news agencies reported on Friday, citing the Defence Ministry.
The villages are Richne and Ternuvate in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region and Berestok in the eastern Donetsk region.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
