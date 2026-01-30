US Navy Destroyer Arrives at Israel's Eilat Port Amid Rising Tensions

US Military Presence in Israel

JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy destroyer has docked at the Israeli port of Eilat, Israel's Ynet news website reported on Friday, citing the military, as tensions between Washington and Iran escalate.

Ynet said the arrival of the destroyer at the southern port on the Gulf of Aqaba, near Israel's borders with Egypt and Jordan, was pre-planned and part of ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli militaries.

The U.S. Navy and Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Context of Deployment

The deployment comes as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled he was open to talks with Iran, even as Washington dispatched additional military assets to the Middle East.

Statements from Officials

A U.S. defence official told Reuters the military could not discuss operational details for security reasons, adding that the safety of service members was the top priority.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the U.S. military was prepared to carry out whatever course of action the president decides.

Iran's Response

Trump has warned Iran to return to negotiations over its nuclear programme or face far harsher U.S. action, while Tehran has threatened retaliation against the United States, Israel and their allies.

Trump has also said the U.S. has an "armada" heading towards Iran, though he said he hoped it would not be used.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir in Dubai, Rami Ayyub and Pesha Magid in Jerusalem; Editing by Alison Williams and Gareth Jones)