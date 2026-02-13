Safran to open landing gear plant in Morocco
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Safran is establishing a 280 million euro landing gear plant in Morocco to support Airbus A320 production and future aircraft developments.
RABAT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Safran Landing Systems, a subsidiary of French aerospace group Safran, signed a deal with Morocco on Friday to set up a landing gear factory near Casablanca worth 280 million euros ($332 mln) to supply the Airbus A320, Safran Chair Ross McIness said.
The new plant will help Safran support the production pace of the Airbus A320 family and prepare the next generation of short and medium-haul aircraft, McIness said at the deal's signing ceremony chaired by Morocco's King Mohammed VI at the Royal Palce in Casablanca.
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Landing gear is the structure that supports an aircraft when it is on the ground and allows it to take off and land safely.
A manufacturing facility is a building or space where goods are produced or assembled, often equipped with machinery and tools.
Investment in business refers to the allocation of resources, usually money, to generate profit or gain returns over time.
Explore more articles in the Finance category