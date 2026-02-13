Apax Partners walks away from Pinewood deal, citing tough market conditions
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Apax Partners withdrew its $792M offer for Pinewood Technologies due to challenging market conditions, affecting the firm's share price.
Feb 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apax Partners withdrew its offer for British automotive service provider Pinewood Technologies <PINE.L> on Friday, citing prevailing challenging market conditions.
Apax Partners had proposed to buy Pinewood Technologies in a $792 million deal in late January, which had sent the shares of the London-listed firm up nearly 30%.
On January 29, Pinewood Technologies said that it was in discussions to finalize a 500 pence per share offer from the private equity firm, if a formal offer was tabled on or before February 26. The company, which offers a cloud-based platform for car dealerships and manufacturers, had already received multiple takeover bids from London-based Apax Partners.
Apax did not specify what challenging market conditions made it walk away from its offer, while Pinewood did not comment on Apax's statement immediately when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Unnamalai L and Akshaya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
