Remuneration of BBVA's chairman and its CEO falls 3% in 2025

BBVA Executive Compensation Overview

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The total remuneration package of BBVA's executive chairman Carlos Torres and chief executive officer Onur Genc fell around 3% in 2025 from 2024, according to the bank's annual remuneration report published on Friday.

Impact of Sabadell Takeover Attempt

The lower remuneration comes after BBVA failed in its over 16 billion euro ($19 billion) hostile takeover bid for Sabadell.

Financial Performance and Future Goals

A spokesperson for the lender said that the executives' salary package was not linked to the outcome of the bid, but due to some short-term incentives not being met.

Torres' total remuneration, including fixed and a variable package, fell 3% in 2025 to 8.108 million euros, while in the case of Genc, it fell 2.5% to 6.97 million euros.

In October, Torres said he would not resign after the collapse of the Spanish bank's 18-month campaign to take over its smaller rival, adding that he and Genc had the support of the entire BBVA board.

Since the bid's failure, shares in BBVA have risen 22%, while Sabadell's have fallen over 2%.

As part of its strategic plan announced last July, BBVA aims to earn accumulated net attributable profit of about 48 billion euros in the 2025-2028 period while also envisaging shareholder distributions of 36 billion euros in four years.

Earlier this month, BBVA posted a record 10.51 billion euros net profit for 2025.

($1 = 0.8425 euros)

