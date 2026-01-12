Headlines
Russia's Shoigu talks with Iran Security Chief, condemns foreign interference, Interfax reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, held a telephone conversation with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Interfax reported on Monday.
During the call, Shoigu strongly condemned what he described as attempts by foreign powers to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs.
Both sides agreed to maintain contacts and coordinate their positions to strengthen security.
(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Nia Williams)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category