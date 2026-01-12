Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
KYIV, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russian drones on Monday hit two foreign-flagged vessels near Ukraine's southern port of Chornomorsk, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
One of the vessels was heading to Italy, the person said.
(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
