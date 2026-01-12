Italy to hold referendum on judicial reform on March 22-23

Overview of the Judicial Reform Referendum

ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy will hold a referendum on March 22-23 over a contentious reform of the justice system, sources close to the matter said on Monday, setting the date for a key test of support for Giorgia Meloni's government ahead of a 2027 election.

Details of the Proposed Changes

The judicial overhaul separating the career paths of prosecutors and judges is a flagship reform of Meloni's right-wing coalition and faces fierce opposition from magistrates and the centre-left opposition.

Political Reactions and Implications

The government, which has accused magistrates of undue interference in areas from public works to immigration, says the move is necessary to prevent conflict of interest between the two groups and prevent political bias.

Recent polls show Italians split on an issue that has roiled domestic politics for decades.

The judiciary has accused the government of seeking control over prosecutors to dictate which crimes they can and cannot investigate -- a charge the centre-left opposition has echoed.

Last week, Meloni dismissed media speculation that the government might seek to capitalise on a successful referendum campaign by calling early general elections, and said she would not resign in the event of a defeat.

The justice reform was approved by parliament in October but must go to a referendum before becoming law because it entails a change to the constitution.

Currently, magistrates enter the legal profession through a single exam and can switch between roles throughout their careers.

Under the reform, candidates must choose at the outset whether to become a judge or prosecutor, with no possibility of changing.

The council which oversees appointments and disciplinary matters would be split into two separate self-governing bodies, with members selected by lottery rather than election, a change aimed at preventing lobby groups from gaining the upper hand.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)