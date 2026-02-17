Russian Military Confirms Starlink Terminals Inoperative for Two Weeks

Impact of Starlink Disruption on Military Operations

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Starlink terminals used by the Russian military have not been in operation for two weeks, but the disconnection has had no effect on its drone operations, a senior Russian military official said on Tuesday.

Russian Military's Response

"Starlink terminals have been down for two weeks, but this has not affected the intensity or effectiveness of the troops' unmanned systems, as confirmed by data from objective monitoring of damage to enemy equipment and personnel," Deputy Defence Minister Aleksei Krivoruchko told State Television.

Ukrainian Officials' Observations

The Russian acknowledgement was made nearly two weeks after Ukrainian officials said the terminals used by the Russian military had been disconnected.

Importance of Starlink for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the terminals had been disconnected and other Ukrainian officials said the effect on Russian operations had been considerable.

Ukraine's military relies on tens of thousands of satellite-based Starlink connections for battlefield communication and for piloting some drone missions.

It said this month it had found Starlink terminals, produced by the company SpaceX, on long-range drones used in Russian attacks.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Matthew Lewis)