Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian troops took control of the village of Zakitne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Olenokostiantynivka in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou)
