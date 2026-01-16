Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran by phone on Friday, the Kremlin said.
Putin offered Netanyahu Russia's help in mediating in regards to Iran, and told the Israeli leader he was "in favour of intensifying political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability and security in the region," the Kremlin said.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)
