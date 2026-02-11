Russian court fines Telegram messaging app 11 million roubles, RIA says
A Russian court fined Telegram 11 million roubles for not removing extremist content. Further restrictions may be imposed by authorities.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A Russian court has fined the Telegram messaging app around 11 million roubles ($142,210.73) for refusing to remove banned content which the authorities regard as extremist, the state-run RIA Novosti said on Wednesday.
The state communications watchdog said on Tuesday that Telegram would face further restrictions from the authorities because it has failed to correct previous violations
($1 = 77.3500 roubles)
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia TeterevlevaEditing by Andrew Osborn)
