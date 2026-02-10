Russia hits Odesa energy infrastructure, cuts power for thousands, governor says
A Russian attack damaged an energy facility in Odesa, Ukraine, causing power outages. DTEK reports extensive damage, with repairs underway.
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russian forces struck energy facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region on the Black Sea overnight, leaving over 95,000 people in the southern part of the region without power, a regional official said on Tuesday.
Russia launched 125 drones at Ukraine overnight and Ukrainian air defence units shot down or neutralised 110, the Ukrainian air force said.
Oleh Kiper, Odesa regional governor, said the small town of Kilia was in the most difficult situation, as more than 200 buildings housing 9,000 people depended on electricity for heat.
"At night, the enemy launched another cynical attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region," he wrote on Telegram.
Russia has regularly struck Ukraine's heat and power supplies, arguing such targets are legitimate because they support Ukraine's war effort. Kyiv, which has responded by targeting Russian oil infrastructure, calls Moscow's attacks a deliberate attempt to harm civilians and break the national will in one of the coldest winters in memory.
The Odesa region housing Ukraine's ports has been a frequent target.
Power company DTEK said the damage at its energy facility in the region was "extensive" and repairs would take a long time.
Critical infrastructure facilities were running off generators and work was underway to restore electricity supply, Kiper said. Emergency services rushed in seven additional generators, eight industrial heaters and five field kitchens to help residents in the region, Kiper said.
Ukraine is going through its toughest winter of the four-year war as Moscow has intensified its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid and other energy infrastructure since October, leaving millions without power and heating in freezing temperatures.
