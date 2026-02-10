Press Release

Vaduz, Liechtenstein, February 9th, 2026, Chainwire

xMoney ($XMN) is expanding its partnership with Domino’s, bringing its payment infrastructure to Domino’s Greece following a successful rollout in Cyprus.

The collaboration focuses on acquiring services, enabling Domino’s Greece to accept card payments and digital wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, across both web and mobile ordering platforms.

At the core of the integration is xMoney’s embeddable checkout solution, designed to deliver a seamless payment experience without redirection. Customers complete their orders faster, while all sensitive payment data is securely handled by xMoney’s compliant infrastructure.

The expansion was announced in person at a community event hosted at SuiHub Athens – a community space established to support builders and Sui ecosystem partners – bringing together the xMoney and Sui teams, Domino’s representatives, and building on xMoney’s previously announced work with Sui to expand real-world payment access across Europe.

“Domino’s operates in a high-volume, real-time environment where speed and reliability are critical,” said Manos Tsouloufris, CTO of Daufood. “xMoney’s checkout solution supports multiple payment methods in a single, seamless flow, helping us serve customers faster at scale.”

While the current implementation focuses on fiat payments, the two teams are also exploring future possibilities around digital asset payments, where network speed, user experience, and confirmation times make sense for real-world commerce.

The launch in Greece represents the next step in a broader European expansion, reinforcing xMoney’s role as a trusted payments partner for brands that operate at scale and its presence within the Sui ecosystem reflects a growing focus on practical, consumer-facing payment experiences built for everyday use.

“When people order food, they don’t think about payments, and that’s exactly the point,” said Gregorious Siourounis, Co-Founder and CEO of xMoney. “Our role is to make checkout fast, reliable, and invisible, so brands like Domino’s can focus on their customers. Bringing this experience to Greece is a natural next step.”

xMoney press release states that as it expands across markets and merchant use cases, XMN supports the broader ecosystem by aligning long-term participation and infrastructure growth across the network. Designed to sit alongside xMoney’s licensed payment rails, XMN helps structure how value, incentives, and future on-chain capabilities evolve, without impacting the simplicity of everyday checkout experiences.

About Domino’s

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It operates a network of company-owned and independent franchise stores in the United States and more than 90 international markets.

About xMoney

xMoney is revolutionizing the payments landscape with strategic European licenses, delivering a seamless, secure, and forward-thinking ecosystem powered by innovative product design, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering compliance. XMN, xMoney's newly launched token, is natively integrated into the licensed and regulated payment infrastructure - empowering merchants and consumers with lightning-fast, trustworthy transactions underpinned by full regulatory transparency. Now trading on Kraken, KuCoin, MEXC, Bitvavo, Bluefin and other exchanges, XMN is primed for broader adoption with a robust pipeline of integrations ahead.

