Russia won't be provoked into arms race after nuclear treaty expires, Ryabkov says
Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Russia will not enter a new arms race after the New START treaty expires, focusing instead on advanced nuclear modernization, says Deputy FM Ryabkov.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia will not succumb to "provocations" and enter a new arms race after the New START nuclear treaty expires this week, its point man for arms control was cited by the RIA state news agency as saying on Tuesday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also said the modernisation of Russia's nuclear triad - referring to ground-, air- and submarine-launched weapons - was at a very advanced stage, RIA reported.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
A nuclear triad refers to a military strategy that utilizes three different delivery systems for nuclear weapons: land-based missiles, submarine-launched missiles, and strategic bombers.
Nuclear modernization involves upgrading a country's nuclear arsenal and delivery systems to ensure they remain effective and reliable in the face of evolving threats.
Arms control refers to international agreements and treaties aimed at regulating and limiting the development, stockpiling, and use of weapons, particularly nuclear arms.
