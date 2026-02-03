Poland detains Defence Ministry employee suspected of collaborating with Russia, Onet reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Poland's Military Counterintelligence detained a Defence Ministry employee for suspected Russian collaboration, reported by Onet.
WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Poland's Military Counterintelligence Service has detained an employee of the Defence Ministry suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence, news website Onet reported citing sources.
Reuters was unable to immediately reach a Defence Ministry spokesperson for comment.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
Cybersecurity refers to the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. These attacks are usually aimed at accessing, changing, or destroying sensitive information.
Compliance in finance involves adhering to laws, regulations, and guidelines set by governing bodies to ensure that financial institutions operate in a legal and ethical manner.
A financial institution is an organization that provides financial services, such as banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and investment firms, facilitating transactions and managing money.
In finance, security refers to a financial instrument that holds monetary value and can be traded, such as stocks, bonds, or options, representing an investment.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category