Putin says Western calls for preparation for war with Russia 'a lie'
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there were some calls in the West to prepare for a major war with Russia and he described this as "hysteria" and "a lie".
He also said that if Ukraine and the West abandon peace talks, then Russia will take the lands it claims in Ukraine by military means.
(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Felix Light)
