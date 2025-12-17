Italy says it would be 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal

ROME, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister ‍Giorgia ‌Meloni said on Wednesday it would ⁠be "premature" for ‌the European Union to sign a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc ⁠of Latin American countries.

Speaking in the Italian ​parliament on the eve ‌of an EU ⁠summit, she said the deal needed adequate reciprocity guarantees for the ​agricultural sector.

Meloni also said she was confident conditions for the signature of the trade deal ​could ‍be met ​early next year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had been expected to fly to Brazil at the end of this week ⁠to sign the accord, reached a year ago ​after a quarter-century of talks with the bloc of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and ‌Uruguay.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Alvise Armellini, editing by Crispian Balmer)