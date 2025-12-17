Headlines
EU Parliament approves phase out of Russian gas imports
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Wednesday approved the bloc's plan to phase out Russian gas imports by late 2027, clearing the penultimate legal hurdle before the ban can pass into law.
The Russian gas ban still requires formal approval at a meeting of EU countries' ministers, expected early next year.
