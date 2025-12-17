Home > Headlines > EU Parliament approves phase out of Russian gas imports
Headlines

EU Parliament approves phase out of Russian gas imports

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - ‍The ‌European Parliament on ⁠Wednesday ‌approved the bloc's plan to ⁠phase out Russian ​gas imports by ‌late 2027, ⁠clearing the penultimate legal hurdle ​before the ban can pass into ​law.

The ‍Russian ​gas ban still requires formal approval at a meeting of ⁠EU countries' ministers, expected ​early next year.

(Reporting by Kate ‌Abnett, Editing by Charlotte Van Campennhout)

Related Posts
Cyberattack on French interior ministry's email servers compromised more than 20 files
Cyberattack on French interior ministry's email servers compromised more than 20 files
WTO chair rules out reform deal at next major meeting, document shows
WTO chair rules out reform deal at next major meeting, document shows
Putin says Western calls for preparation for war with Russia 'a lie'
Putin says Western calls for preparation for war with Russia 'a lie'
Italy says it would be 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal
Italy says it would be 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal
Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injures 26, governor says
Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injures 26, governor says
Decline in UK industrial orders eases slightly, CBI says
Decline in UK industrial orders eases slightly, CBI says
Russia making 'unreasonable' demands in Ukraine peace discussions, Italy's Meloni says
Russia making 'unreasonable' demands in Ukraine peace discussions, Italy's Meloni says
UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime
UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime
How combative videographers fire up Britain's asylum hotel protests
How combative videographers fire up Britain's asylum hotel protests
UK police charge teenage boy with nine-year-old girl's murder
UK police charge teenage boy with nine-year-old girl's murder
Paris' Louvre reopens partially but staff vote to extend strike
Paris' Louvre reopens partially but staff vote to extend strike
Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike
Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions

Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions

UK will rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme

UK will rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme

Russian court will hear central bank's lawsuit against Euroclear on January 16

Russian court will hear central bank's lawsuit against Euroclear on January 16

Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January-November period

Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January-November period

EBRD secures bulk of shareholder capital increase after US signs off

EBRD secures bulk of shareholder capital increase after US signs off

German business sentiment unexpectedly falls in December, Ifo survey finds

German business sentiment unexpectedly falls in December, Ifo survey finds

US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal, Bloomberg News reports

US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal, Bloomberg News reports

Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets

Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets

French drone makers call for more state spending as budget talks drag on

French drone makers call for more state spending as budget talks drag on

European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026

European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026

Domestic demand to drive German recovery in 2026, says IMK

Domestic demand to drive German recovery in 2026, says IMK

Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness

Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness

View All Headlines Posts
;