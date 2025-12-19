Putin says Trump is right to sue BBC over speech edit
Putin says Trump is right to sue BBC over speech edit
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his annual end-of-year press conference on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump was right to sue the BBC over edited clips of his speech.
Trump sued Britain's publicly owned broadcaster for at least $10 billion in damages over edited clips of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. The BBC has apologised to Trump and has said it will defend the case.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Vladimir Soldatkin and Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category