LISBON, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker ‍Alvaro ‌Santos Pereira said on Tuesday inflation in the ⁠euro area ‌was expected to remain at the ECB's target level of around 2% in the coming ⁠months and any interest rate moves would depend on ​the state of the economy.

"Regarding ‌whether there will ⁠be a rise or fall (in rates), that will depend on the economic conditions, ​on whether there will be shocks," said Santos Pereira, who became governor of the Bank of Portugal and member of ​the ‍ECB Governing Council ​in October.

He said the European economy was more robust and showing some surprising growth, "but it is still not enough", expressing hope that fiscal packages like those in ⁠Germany could have a positive impact.

"(Europe) growing 1.4%, 1.5% should ​not be our goal, it should be much higher," he said, adding that Europe must become a "more dynamic, ‌more entrepreneurial space".

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by David Latona)