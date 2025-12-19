Home > Headlines > Sarcastic messages flash up on big screen as Russia's Putin speaks
Sarcastic messages flash up on big screen as Russia's Putin speaks

December 19, 2025

Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - Sarcastic messages briefly flashed up on ‍a ‌big screen in the hall where Russian President ⁠Vladimir Putin was ‌holding his annual press conference and "direct line" phone-in on Friday.

"Not a direct line, but a circus," ⁠said one such comment.

Another, using Putin's first name and ​patronymic, read: "Vladimir Vladimirovich, it's Friday already, ‌can we break out ⁠the booze?"

The rogue comments appeared on screens showing incoming text messages intended for Putin ​at the marathon annual event, for which ordinary Russians are encouraged to submit questions.

The Kremlin did not immediately comment on their ​appearance ‍at what is ​a meticulously planned and choreographed press conference watched by millions of Russians. Putin did not refer to them.

One message, alluding to the state of Russia's economy, asked why ordinary Russians ⁠were worse off than people in Papua New Guinea.

Another, referring to ​Putin's governing United Russia party, said: "Looking at life in the country, it is strange that (it) wins a majority in ‌elections! Maybe elections are a fiction?"

(Writing by Timothy Heritage in London, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

