Russia LNG producer Novatek says 2025 net profit fell over 60%
Novatek's 2025 net profit fell over 60% to 183 billion roubles due to market conditions, impacting Russia's largest LNG producer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek said on Wednesday its 2025 net profit fell by more than 60% to 183 billion roubles ($2.37 billion).
($1 = 77.2000 roubles)
