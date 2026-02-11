Factbox-The 'Terrible Ten' barriers to a better EU economy
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
EU leaders discuss removing the 'Terrible Ten' barriers to enhance the economy, focusing on simplifying regulations and improving market integration.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will brainstorm on Thursday on how to help Europe compete with the United States and China and become more autonomous by strengthening the bloc's economy.
The European Commission has dubbed the main barriers to creating a stronger EU single market the "Terrible Ten" and said removing them should be a priority.
1. Complicated business establishment and operations: High hurdles for setting up and running businesses across borders.
2. Overly complex EU rules: EU laws sometimes contradict each other.
3. Lack of Single Market ownership: EU governments do not enforce or integrate common rules they agreed on.
4. Limited recognition of professional qualifications: Workers cannot easily move between countries because their diplomas are not recognised across borders.
5. Lack of common standards: Technical or quality requirements differ from country to country.
6. Fragmented rules on packaging, labelling, and waste: Diverging national, often environmental, regulations.
7. Lack of product compliance: There are often different product standards among the 27 EU countries.
8. Restrictive national service regulations: Because of different laws, service companies cannot do business across borders.
9. Burdensome posting of workers: Political sensitivity related to accepting workers from other EU countries and high, related administrative costs limit cross-border employment.
10. Territorial supply constraints: There are restrictions hindering retailers from getting products from across the EU.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Mark Heinrich)
The EU single market is a unified market across EU member states that allows for the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people, enhancing economic cooperation and competition.
Professional qualifications are certifications or credentials that demonstrate an individual's competence and expertise in a specific field, often required for certain jobs or professions.
Product compliance refers to the adherence of products to regulatory standards and laws, ensuring they meet safety, quality, and environmental requirements before being sold in the market.
Service regulations are rules that govern how services are provided, ensuring quality, safety, and fair competition among service providers within a market.
Cross-border employment involves workers taking jobs in a country different from their home country, often requiring specific regulations and agreements to facilitate such employment.
Explore more articles in the Finance category