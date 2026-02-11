Factbox-The 'Terrible Ten' barriers to a better EU economy

Key Barriers to a Stronger EU Economy

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will brainstorm on Thursday on how to help Europe compete with the United States and China and become more autonomous by strengthening the bloc's economy.

Complicated Business Operations

The European Commission has dubbed the main barriers to creating a stronger EU single market the "Terrible Ten" and said removing them should be a priority.

Complex EU Regulations

1. Complicated business establishment and operations: High hurdles for setting up and running businesses across borders.

Recognition of Professional Qualifications

2. Overly complex EU rules: EU laws sometimes contradict each other.

Product Compliance Issues

3. Lack of Single Market ownership: EU governments do not enforce or integrate common rules they agreed on.

Service Regulation Challenges

4. Limited recognition of professional qualifications: Workers cannot easily move between countries because their diplomas are not recognised across borders.

5. Lack of common standards: Technical or quality requirements differ from country to country.

6. Fragmented rules on packaging, labelling, and waste: Diverging national, often environmental, regulations.

7. Lack of product compliance: There are often different product standards among the 27 EU countries.

8. Restrictive national service regulations: Because of different laws, service companies cannot do business across borders.

9. Burdensome posting of workers: Political sensitivity related to accepting workers from other EU countries and high, related administrative costs limit cross-border employment.

10. Territorial supply constraints: There are restrictions hindering retailers from getting products from across the EU.

