France to invest 50 million euros for stake in Imerys lithium project
February 11, 2026
Last updated: February 11, 2026
France invests €50M in Imerys' lithium project, aiming to produce 34,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide annually by 2030 for EV batteries.
PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The French state will invest 50 million euros ($59.61 million) to acquire a minority stake in Imerys' lithium mine project in France, the minerals group said on Wednesday.
Imerys had said in late October that it was in exclusive talks with a potential investor to sell a minority stake in the project, called Emili, for which the estimated cost has risen to 1.8 billion euros from 1 billion initially.
Imerys had announced the project in 2022, with the aim of producing 34,000 tonnes annually of lithium hydroxide to go into the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries. The target for starting production in 2028 was last year pushed back to 2030.
($1 = 0.8389 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
