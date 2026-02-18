Russia says Lavrov will hold Moscow talks with his Cuban counterpart later on Wednesday
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is set to meet his Cuban counterpart in Moscow to discuss US blockade and strengthen diplomatic ties.
MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with his Cuban counterpart in Moscow later on Wednesday, his ministry said, amid what it called an "illegitimate" U.S. blockade against the island.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was continuing to provide support to Cuba.
(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)
