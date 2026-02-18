ECB's Villeroy: I read a rumour about Lagarde, it does not seem like an information
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Villeroy dismisses rumors about Lagarde's early departure from ECB, labeling it as unconfirmed. He plans to resign in June for personal reasons.
PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that a Financial Times report that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde plans to leave her job early was a "rumour".
"I read a rumour about Lagarde, I discovered it, it doesn't seem an information to me, I'll leave it to the ECB to comment, but it's a rumour," Villeroy, an ECB policymaker, told a French parliamentary committee.
He also repeated his decision to stand down in June, more than a year before the end of his term, was a personal one, adding nobody has asked him to leave.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
The European Central Bank (ECB) is the central bank for the euro and is responsible for monetary policy within the Eurozone, aiming to maintain price stability and oversee the financial system.
Monetary policy involves the management of money supply and interest rates by a central bank to control inflation, stabilize currency, and achieve economic growth.
A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's currency, money supply, and interest rates, and oversees the banking system.
Financial markets are platforms where buyers and sellers engage in the trade of assets such as stocks, bonds, currencies, and derivatives, facilitating capital flow and investment.
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power and affecting economic stability.
Explore more articles in the Finance category