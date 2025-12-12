Home > Headlines > Exclusive-Russia's oil and gas revenue seen halving in December to lowest since August 2020
Exclusive-Russia's oil and gas revenue seen halving in December to lowest since August 2020

Posted on December 12, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Russian state oil and gas revenue is likely to ‍almost ‌halve in December compared with a year ago to 410 billion roubles ($5.17 ⁠billion) as a result of ‌lower crude prices and a stronger rouble, Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

For the entire year, the revenue is set to fall by almost a quarter ⁠to 8.44 trillion roubles, below the Finance Ministry's 8.65 trillion rouble forecast, according to the ​calculations based on data from industry sources and ‌official statistics on production, refining ⁠and supplies.

Russia reported the lowest monthly oil and gas revenues of 405 billion roubles in August 2020, when oil prices tumbled during ​the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil and gas revenue is the number one source of cash for the Kremlin, making up a quarter of total federal budget proceeds. The decline is painful for Russia, which has ​heavily boosted ‍defence and security spending ​since launching its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine and its Western backers have repeatedly said they want to force Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, to stop its war by undermining its economy.

The Finance Ministry had initially expected 10.94 trillion roubles in oil and ⁠gas revenues this year, but revised down its forecast in October to account for declining global oil ​prices, which have been falling, pressured by worries over a supply glut.

In November, the price of Russian oil in roubles used for tax purposes slumped 17.1% from October to 3,605 ‌roubles per barrel.

The Finance Ministry will publish its oil and gas revenue estimates for Decemberon January 14.

($1 = 79.3000 roubles)

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

