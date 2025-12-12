Home > Headlines > Kosovo starts accepting third-party deportees from the US
Headlines

Kosovo starts accepting third-party deportees from the US

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 12, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

PRISTINA, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kosovo has started accepting ‍migrants deported ‌from the United States and who are ⁠not originally from ‌Kosovo, caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said late on Thursday.

Kosovo agreed to a request from ⁠President Donald Trump's administration to initially take in 50 deportees.

"We ​are accepting those that the ‌U.S. did not want ⁠on their territory," Kurti told Kanal10 television.

He gave no details on which countries ​they were from, and said only one or two have arrived so far.

Washington is looking for partners to receive third-party ​nationals ‍as it seeks ​to deliver on Trump's promise of record-level deportations.

Kosovo, a Balkan country of 1.6 million people, already has a deal in place to receive 300 foreign prisoners from ⁠Denmark from 2027 in return for 210 million euros over the ​next decade, and has expressed interest in receiving deportees from Britain.

Kosovo-U.S. relations are particularly strong, given Washington's lead ‌in supporting independence from Serbia in 2008.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Related Posts
Cyprus to prioritise Moldova's EU accession as it takes bloc's presidency
Cyprus to prioritise Moldova's EU accession as it takes bloc's presidency
Hungary protests 'unlawful' step by EU to freeze Russian assets, Orban says
Hungary protests 'unlawful' step by EU to freeze Russian assets, Orban says
Analysis-Ukraine fails to fill key posts as corruption scandal lingers
Analysis-Ukraine fails to fill key posts as corruption scandal lingers
Kremlin says ceasefire only possible after Kyiv withdraws from Donbas, but Russian deployment there could be limited
Kremlin says ceasefire only possible after Kyiv withdraws from Donbas, but Russian deployment there could be limited
Analysis-Musk's Mars mission adds risk to red-hot SpaceX IPO
Analysis-Musk's Mars mission adds risk to red-hot SpaceX IPO
Ukraine says it hit two Russian ships transporting military equipment in Caspian Sea
Ukraine says it hit two Russian ships transporting military equipment in Caspian Sea
Exclusive-India, France seal treaty revamp giving Paris dividend relief, Delhi tax rights
Exclusive-India, France seal treaty revamp giving Paris dividend relief, Delhi tax rights
EU set to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, removing obstacle to Ukraine loan
EU set to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, removing obstacle to Ukraine loan
Exclusive-Russia's oil and gas revenue seen halving in December to lowest since August 2020
Exclusive-Russia's oil and gas revenue seen halving in December to lowest since August 2020
Bulgarian lawmakers approve government resignation, snap election looks likely
Bulgarian lawmakers approve government resignation, snap election looks likely
UK sanctions RSF commanders over links to mass killings in Sudan
UK sanctions RSF commanders over links to mass killings in Sudan
Analysis-Thailand's snap poll set to boost odds for PM Anutin, but risks loom
Analysis-Thailand's snap poll set to boost odds for PM Anutin, but risks loom

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Kremlin suggests it may not like new Ukraine peace proposals after recent U.S.-Ukraine talks

Kremlin suggests it may not like new Ukraine peace proposals after recent U.S.-Ukraine talks

Berlin eyes TenneT Germany majority stake, Boersen-Zeitung says

Berlin eyes TenneT Germany majority stake, Boersen-Zeitung says

ECB to quiz 110 banks on geopolitical risk impact

ECB to quiz 110 banks on geopolitical risk impact

Exclusive-Intel has tested chipmaking tools from firm with sanctioned China unit, sources say

Exclusive-Intel has tested chipmaking tools from firm with sanctioned China unit, sources say

French Interior Ministry's e-mail servers hit by cyber attack, minister says

French Interior Ministry's e-mail servers hit by cyber attack, minister says

Russia attacked energy facilities in southern Ukrainian Odesa region, officials say

Russia attacked energy facilities in southern Ukrainian Odesa region, officials say

UBS shares hit 17 year-high as Swiss lawmakers pitch capital compromise

UBS shares hit 17 year-high as Swiss lawmakers pitch capital compromise

German inflation confirmed at 2.6% in November

German inflation confirmed at 2.6% in November

Russian central bank says EU plans to use its assets are illegal

Russian central bank says EU plans to use its assets are illegal

Russia destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight, defence ministry says

Russia destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight, defence ministry says

Irish minister defends 'limited' trade curbs on Israeli settlements

Irish minister defends 'limited' trade curbs on Israeli settlements

Will it be a hike next year? Five questions for the ECB

Will it be a hike next year? Five questions for the ECB

View All Headlines Posts
;