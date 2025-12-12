Kosovo starts accepting third-party deportees from the US

PRISTINA, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kosovo has started accepting ‍migrants deported ‌from the United States and who are ⁠not originally from ‌Kosovo, caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said late on Thursday.

Kosovo agreed to a request from ⁠President Donald Trump's administration to initially take in 50 deportees.

"We ​are accepting those that the ‌U.S. did not want ⁠on their territory," Kurti told Kanal10 television.

He gave no details on which countries ​they were from, and said only one or two have arrived so far.

Washington is looking for partners to receive third-party ​nationals ‍as it seeks ​to deliver on Trump's promise of record-level deportations.

Kosovo, a Balkan country of 1.6 million people, already has a deal in place to receive 300 foreign prisoners from ⁠Denmark from 2027 in return for 210 million euros over the ​next decade, and has expressed interest in receiving deportees from Britain.

Kosovo-U.S. relations are particularly strong, given Washington's lead ‌in supporting independence from Serbia in 2008.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)