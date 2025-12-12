Home > Headlines > Bulgarian lawmakers approve government resignation, snap election looks likely
Headlines

Bulgarian lawmakers approve government resignation, snap election looks likely

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 12, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec 12 (Reuters) - ‌Bulgarian lawmakers formally approved on Friday the resignation of ‍the country's ‌minority government, a day after it bowed to mass street protests ⁠and said it would quit, ‌paving the way for talks on forming a new coalition or most likely a snap election.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyakov's government announced on Thursday it would ⁠step down after weeks of street protests against state corruption and a new budget ​that would have hiked social security contributions and ‌taxes on dividends.

The decision comes ⁠just three weeks before the Black Sea nation of 6.7 million people is due to join the euro zone on January ​1.

All 227 lawmakers attending Friday's session of the 240-member chamber voted in favour of the government's resignation.

They are also expected later on Friday to approve a revised 2026 budget on its first ​reading.

President Rumen ‍Radev, who himself had ​urged the government to resign, will now hand the largest party in parliament, GERB, the mandate to form a new government. However its leader, Boyko Borissov, has indicated it will turn down the mandate.

In such a scenario, unless two other parties accept the mandate to ⁠form a government, Radev will appoint an interim administration and call a snap election. This could ​pitch Bulgaria back into a cycle of repeated polls if no one can form a functioning coalition.

Bulgaria, a member of NATO and the European Union, has held seven national ‌elections in the past four years as successive governments failed to keep control of a fractured parliament.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-SucicEditing by Gareth Jones)

Related Posts
Cyprus to prioritise Moldova's EU accession as it takes bloc's presidency
Cyprus to prioritise Moldova's EU accession as it takes bloc's presidency
Hungary protests 'unlawful' step by EU to freeze Russian assets, Orban says
Hungary protests 'unlawful' step by EU to freeze Russian assets, Orban says
Analysis-Ukraine fails to fill key posts as corruption scandal lingers
Analysis-Ukraine fails to fill key posts as corruption scandal lingers
Kremlin says ceasefire only possible after Kyiv withdraws from Donbas, but Russian deployment there could be limited
Kremlin says ceasefire only possible after Kyiv withdraws from Donbas, but Russian deployment there could be limited
Analysis-Musk's Mars mission adds risk to red-hot SpaceX IPO
Analysis-Musk's Mars mission adds risk to red-hot SpaceX IPO
Ukraine says it hit two Russian ships transporting military equipment in Caspian Sea
Ukraine says it hit two Russian ships transporting military equipment in Caspian Sea
Exclusive-India, France seal treaty revamp giving Paris dividend relief, Delhi tax rights
Exclusive-India, France seal treaty revamp giving Paris dividend relief, Delhi tax rights
EU set to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, removing obstacle to Ukraine loan
EU set to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, removing obstacle to Ukraine loan
Kosovo starts accepting third-party deportees from the US
Kosovo starts accepting third-party deportees from the US
Exclusive-Russia's oil and gas revenue seen halving in December to lowest since August 2020
Exclusive-Russia's oil and gas revenue seen halving in December to lowest since August 2020
UK sanctions RSF commanders over links to mass killings in Sudan
UK sanctions RSF commanders over links to mass killings in Sudan
Analysis-Thailand's snap poll set to boost odds for PM Anutin, but risks loom
Analysis-Thailand's snap poll set to boost odds for PM Anutin, but risks loom
;