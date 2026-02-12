Russia blocks Meta's WhatsApp messaging service, FT reports
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Russia has banned WhatsApp, affecting over 100 million users. The ban is part of broader restrictions on Meta Platforms, reported by the Financial Times.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have removed Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp, which had at least 100 million users in the country until recently, from the equivalent of an online directory run by the internet regulator, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
